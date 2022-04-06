RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
NASDAQ RVLP opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $4.85.
RVL Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Arbaclofen extended-release tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity; Upneeq, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution for the treatment of Blepharoptosis; and OS870 which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders.
