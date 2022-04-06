RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “RxSight Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc. is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif. “
Shares of RXST stock opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 15.91, a quick ratio of 15.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. RxSight has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $19.67.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXST. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of RxSight during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in RxSight in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 29.31% of the company’s stock.
