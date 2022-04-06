S&T (ETR:SANT) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($32.97) price target on S&T (ETR:SANT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SANT has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($30.77) price target on S&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($35.16) price target on S&T in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

ETR:SANT opened at €17.77 ($19.53) on Tuesday. S&T has a 1 year low of €11.22 ($12.33) and a 1 year high of €24.20 ($26.59). The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of €15.07 and a 200-day moving average of €17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.44.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

