Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €140.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($153.85) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($104.40) target price on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays set a €140.00 ($153.85) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($146.15) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €136.00 ($149.45) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($137.36) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €124.91 ($137.26).

SAF stock opened at €103.18 ($113.38) on Tuesday. Safran has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($73.81) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($101.49). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €107.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is €109.42.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

