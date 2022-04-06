Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $622.78 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $622.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $597.65 million and the highest is $647.40 million. Saia posted sales of $484.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Saia.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.04 million. Saia had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Saia in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Saia from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.15.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total transaction of $4,346,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,524 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,116. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,244,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 1,104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,516,000 after purchasing an additional 98,300 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in shares of Saia by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 245,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,372,000 after purchasing an additional 36,390 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Saia by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA traded down $13.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $221.77. The company had a trading volume of 747,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,312. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Saia has a 1-year low of $187.02 and a 1-year high of $365.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.64.

About Saia (Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saia (SAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.