Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$14.75 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.15% from the stock’s previous close.

SSL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.90.

Shares of SSL traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$10.45. 41,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,576. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.31. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.86 and a 52 week high of C$11.34. The company has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.71.

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$37.60 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.65, for a total value of C$382,635.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$272,948.85. Also, Director David Awram sold 99,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.72, for a total transaction of C$867,968.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 558,240 shares in the company, valued at C$4,869,694.99. Insiders sold a total of 238,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,884 over the last ninety days.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

