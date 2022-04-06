Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Truist Financial

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SGMO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.92.

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.51. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $12.83.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.04% and a negative net margin of 161.05%. The company had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

