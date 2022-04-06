Sarcophagus Reaches Market Cap of $7.30 Million (SARCO)

Sarcophagus (SARCO) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Sarcophagus has a total market cap of $7.30 million and approximately $14,154.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sarcophagus has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. One Sarcophagus coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00046361 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,206.64 or 0.07309392 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,858.53 or 0.99973585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00051223 BTC.

Sarcophagus Profile

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Sarcophagus Coin Trading

