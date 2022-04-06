Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $259.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHLAF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Schindler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Schindler from CHF 305 to CHF 280 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Schindler from CHF 270 to CHF 240 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Schindler from CHF 272 to CHF 260 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Schindler from CHF 220 to CHF 205 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Schindler alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.06. Schindler has a one year low of $208.08 and a one year high of $329.00.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.