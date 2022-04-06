Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €163.08 ($179.21).

SU has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($186.81) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($192.31) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($164.84) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays set a €185.00 ($203.30) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($226.37) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

EPA SU traded down €4.32 ($4.75) during trading on Friday, hitting €151.96 ($166.99). The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €146.07 and a 200 day moving average price of €152.69. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of €64.88 ($71.30) and a twelve month high of €76.34 ($83.89).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

