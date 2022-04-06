Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 326,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 2,791,378 shares.The stock last traded at $28.79 and had previously closed at $28.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 17,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relaxing Retirement Coach boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 81,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

