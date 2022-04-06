Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Shares Down 0.5%

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Rating) fell 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.78 and last traded at $25.82. 117,457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 203,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.95.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average of $25.46.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHY. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,643,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter.

