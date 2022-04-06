Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.64

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.64 and last traded at $26.86, with a volume of 834 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.24.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average is $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International ( NYSE:SWM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.26). Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $390.40 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is 62.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

