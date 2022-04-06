SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Shares Gap Down to $13.49

Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.49, but opened at $12.84. SciPlay shares last traded at $12.83, with a volume of 42 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Macquarie set a $20.00 price objective on SciPlay in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson upgraded SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on SciPlay from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Get SciPlay alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.32.

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 7.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SciPlay Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,110,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new stake in SciPlay during the fourth quarter valued at $21,478,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth about $24,938,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SciPlay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,817,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in SciPlay by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 47,616 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.