Scotiabank Increases Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target to C$14.00

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CGAU. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.
NYSE CGAU opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.29. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.64.
About Centerra Gold (Get Rating)
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include the 100% owned the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
