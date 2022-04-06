Scotiabank Increases Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target to C$14.00

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CGAU. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

NYSE CGAU opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.29. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 185,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold (Get Rating)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include the 100% owned the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.