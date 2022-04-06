Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC)

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a C$3.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark cut Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. National Bankshares upgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. National Bank Financial upgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TD Securities cut Xebec Adsorption from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xebec Adsorption currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.94.

XBC stock opened at C$2.39 on Monday. Xebec Adsorption has a 52-week low of C$1.37 and a 52-week high of C$5.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$369.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

