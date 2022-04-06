Scout24 (ETR:G24) Trading 0.3% Higher

Scout24 AG (ETR:G24 – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €52.90 ($58.13) and last traded at €52.16 ($57.32). 173,665 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 223,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at €52.00 ($57.14).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.70 ($73.30) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on Scout24 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($85.71) price target on Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($73.63) price target on Scout24 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scout24 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €71.47 ($78.54).

The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion and a PE ratio of 52.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €57.83.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

