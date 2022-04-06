SCVX (NYSE:SCVX) versus CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Head-To-Head Review

SCVX (NYSE:SCVX – Get Rating) and CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

SCVX has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVD Equipment has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SCVX and CVD Equipment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCVX N/A -377.51% 4.12% CVD Equipment 28.85% -2.64% -1.87%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.1% of SCVX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of CVD Equipment shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of SCVX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of CVD Equipment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SCVX and CVD Equipment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCVX N/A N/A -$13.12 million N/A N/A CVD Equipment $16.45 million 2.00 $4.75 million $0.70 6.99

CVD Equipment has higher revenue and earnings than SCVX.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SCVX and CVD Equipment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCVX 0 0 0 0 N/A CVD Equipment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CVD Equipment beats SCVX on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SCVX (Get Rating)

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About CVD Equipment (Get Rating)

CVD Equipment Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace, medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes. It also provides annealing, diffusion, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition furnaces for use in diffusion, oxidation, implant anneal, solder reflow, solar cell manufacturing, and other processes; and gas and liquid control systems, such as gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications. In addition, the company offers standard and custom fabricated quartz-ware used in its equipment and other customer tools, as well as repair and replacement services for existing quartz-ware. Further, it provides MesoPlasma direct write printing, a materials deposition process that provides instrumentation, fine feature patterns, and coatings onto conformal components; and Tantaline corrosion resistant coating for valves, fittings, fasteners, vessels, bellows, and custom designed items, as well as offers carbon composites and electronic materials. The company sells its products primarily to aerospace/defense, medical, electronic component manufacturers, universities, and government and industrial laboratories. CVD Equipment Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Central Islip, New York.

