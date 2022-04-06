SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Gap Up to $121.10

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $121.10, but opened at $124.96. SEA shares last traded at $125.47, with a volume of 2,012 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on SE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.60.

The company has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.64.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.33. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SE. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 76.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEA (NYSE:SE)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

