Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Monday, January 17th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.85. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.69 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 35.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.85%.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $381,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $290,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,625,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,269,000 after acquiring an additional 489,024 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,106,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,854,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,329,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,435,000 after purchasing an additional 129,743 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,694,000 after buying an additional 42,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,601,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,662,000 after buying an additional 61,334 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

