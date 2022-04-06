Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 997,141 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 158,213 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $112,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,824 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $346,155,000 after purchasing an additional 169,996 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426,133 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $282,047,000 after purchasing an additional 168,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,447,561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $201,972,000 after purchasing an additional 241,439 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,978,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after purchasing an additional 319,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,361,109 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $112,319,000 after purchasing an additional 160,638 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $29,410,798.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $462,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,076,597 shares of company stock valued at $224,036,049. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.46. 14 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,151. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.70. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.00. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $78.01 and a one year high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 35.13%.

Several research firms recently commented on STX. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Summit Redstone upgraded Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.35.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

