Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, March 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.71. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Raymond James’ FY2022 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

NYSE:RJF opened at $108.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.07. Raymond James has a one year low of $81.96 and a one year high of $117.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RJF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,735,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667,569 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,984,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968,327 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,209,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 24,537.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,193,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,352 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.77%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

