Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Gap Down to $11.70

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.70, but opened at $11.18. Semrush shares last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEMR. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Semrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Semrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Semrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semrush has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.44.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -551.50.

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.14 million. Semrush had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Semrush during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Semrush during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Semrush by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush during the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

