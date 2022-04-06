Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.720-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.33 million.
NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.53. 3,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,694. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Semtech has a twelve month low of $57.97 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.79.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.34 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Semtech will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total transaction of $275,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $1,753,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,400 shares of company stock worth $3,501,418. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Semtech by 117.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 56,242 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Semtech by 31.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Semtech by 36.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Semtech by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 23,941 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.
Semtech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Semtech (SMTC)
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.