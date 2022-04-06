Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.720-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.33 million.

NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.53. 3,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,694. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Semtech has a twelve month low of $57.97 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.79.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.34 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Semtech will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.27.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total transaction of $275,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $1,753,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,400 shares of company stock worth $3,501,418. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Semtech by 117.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 56,242 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Semtech by 31.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Semtech by 36.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Semtech by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 23,941 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

