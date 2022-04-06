Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. Sensus Healthcare posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 185.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on SRTS. Maxim Group began coverage on Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other Sensus Healthcare news, COO Nicolas Soro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Javier Rampolla sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $84,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,818 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRTS traded down $2.50 on Friday, hitting $8.52. 58,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,977. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77. The company has a market cap of $141.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 0.30. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $11.96.

About Sensus Healthcare (Get Rating)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

