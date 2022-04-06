SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Shares Gap Down to $41.54

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.54, but opened at $37.10. SentinelOne shares last traded at $36.12, with a volume of 109,413 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on S. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.13.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.93.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 25.56% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. The business had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,850 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $155,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 405,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $14,592,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 643,866 shares of company stock worth $25,368,882 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States. Its Singularity Platform delivers artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, and cloud workloads, enabling seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

