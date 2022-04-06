Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Service Co. International by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCI. StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Service Co. International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

Shares of SCI opened at $66.52 on Wednesday. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $50.99 and a 1 year high of $71.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.19%.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

