Shard Trading Down 22.6% Over Last Week (SHARD)

Shard (SHARD) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last week, Shard has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. Shard has a total market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $3,347.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shard coin can now be purchased for $0.0985 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Shard Profile

Shard (SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

