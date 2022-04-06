Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) versus Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Critical Contrast

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) and Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Privia Health Group and Sharecare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Privia Health Group $966.22 million 3.04 -$188.23 million ($1.82) -14.91 Sharecare $412.82 million 2.14 -$85.00 million N/A N/A

Sharecare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Privia Health Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Privia Health Group and Sharecare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Privia Health Group 0 0 10 0 3.00 Sharecare 0 1 1 0 2.50

Privia Health Group currently has a consensus price target of $40.89, suggesting a potential upside of 50.71%. Sharecare has a consensus price target of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 155.43%. Given Sharecare’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sharecare is more favorable than Privia Health Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.9% of Privia Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Sharecare shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Privia Health Group and Sharecare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Privia Health Group -19.48% -54.01% -33.26% Sharecare N/A -16.83% -8.49%

About Privia Health Group (Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc. operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Privia Health Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Brighton Health Group Holdings, LLC.

About Sharecare (Get Rating)

Sharecare, Inc. operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

