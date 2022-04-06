Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Cut to $300.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from $345.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.42.

SHW stock opened at $257.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $233.32 and a one year high of $354.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.33.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

