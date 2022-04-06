Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Coverage Initiated at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday. They set a positive rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $64.28 on Tuesday. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $104.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.89.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.03 per share, for a total transaction of $5,523,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 94.2% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,295,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,462,000 after purchasing an additional 628,609 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 139,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 220,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,760,000 after purchasing an additional 106,227 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 25.6% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 8.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

