Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Shares Up 1.7%

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.99 and last traded at $22.91. 54,014 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 65,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.52.

The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average of $25.90.

Shimano, Inc engages in the development, production and distribution of bicycle components, fishing tackle, and rowing equipments. It operates through the following segments: Bicycle Components, Fishing Tackle, and Others. The Bicycle Components segment manufactures and sells derailleur gears, brakes, wheel and other related products.

