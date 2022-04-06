Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.08 and last traded at $33.07. 1,948 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 149,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.63.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shinhan Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.29.

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 18.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHG. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 44,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

