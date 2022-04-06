Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Trading Down 18.1%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) was down 18.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.12 and last traded at $15.27. Approximately 159,625 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,817,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.82.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.40.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 550.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

About Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.