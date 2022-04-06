ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded ShockWave Medical from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ShockWave Medical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $216.00.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $204.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -682.93 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.98. ShockWave Medical has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $249.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.38, for a total value of $9,802,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total value of $431,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,938 shares of company stock worth $15,536,182 over the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 30.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

