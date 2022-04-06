Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.76

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.76 and last traded at $19.76, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter. Showa Denko K.K. had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Showa Denko K.K. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Showa Denko K.K. operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, Showa Denko Materials, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene, propylene, C4 fraction, cracked fuel oils, etc.; organic chemicals comprising acetaldehyde, acetic acid, vinyl and ethyl acetate, allyl alcohol, and allyl ester resin; and polypropylene.

