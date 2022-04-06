Showcase (SHO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.00

Showcase (SHO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 6th. In the last week, Showcase has traded 25.2% higher against the dollar. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Showcase has a total market cap of $74,143.47 and approximately $8.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00046610 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,261.35 or 0.07354130 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,217.32 or 0.99707061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00053315 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.