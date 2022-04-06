Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Price Target Lowered to €21.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €21.50 ($23.63) to €21.00 ($23.08) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.30 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €16.00 ($17.58) to €14.00 ($15.38) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €18.50 ($20.33) to €18.00 ($19.78) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.20 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

OTCMKTS GCTAF traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.11. 871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average of $22.55. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $39.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. ( OTCMKTS:GCTAF Get Rating ) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

