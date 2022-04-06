SifChain (erowan) Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges

SifChain (erowan) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One SifChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SifChain has a market capitalization of $97.18 million and $9.01 million worth of SifChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SifChain has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00036013 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00105553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

SifChain Coin Profile

SifChain (erowan) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2021. SifChain’s total supply is 1,240,459,123 coins and its circulating supply is 931,863,860 coins. SifChain’s official Twitter account is @sifchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sifchain is the omni-chain solution for DEXes. It's designed to be more performant, more robust crypto economics for trading and security, more flexible trading capabilities, an extensible omni-chain roadmap and eventual true DAO governance. EROWAN is the token under Sifchain. “

Buying and Selling SifChain

