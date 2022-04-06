Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Shares Gap Up to $11.67

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.67, but opened at $11.93. Sight Sciences shares last traded at $11.68, with a volume of 6,993 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGHT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sight Sciences from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sight Sciences from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 20.26, a current ratio of 20.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.85.

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sight Sciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 238.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology, for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

