Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM) Shares Up 0.6%

Sigma Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGM – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.28. 19,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 91,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28.

Sigma Designs Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SIGM)

Sigma Designs, Inc, an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles.

