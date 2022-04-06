Signature Chain Price Reaches $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (SIGN)

Signature Chain (SIGN) traded 42% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded down 31.9% against the US dollar. Signature Chain has a total market capitalization of $989,333.56 and $984.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Signature Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Signature Chain Profile

Signature Chain is a coin. It launched on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Signature Chain Coin Trading

