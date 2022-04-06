Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,352 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 5.0% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $310.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.34. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.07 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

