Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.71.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

SIG stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $54.38 and a twelve month high of $111.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.51.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.76%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.91%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stash Ptak sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $33,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $398,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,939 shares of company stock valued at $3,720,612. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Signet Jewelers by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

