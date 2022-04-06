Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Trading Down 1.8%

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) fell 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $69.65 and last traded at $69.65. 1,515 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,353,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.94.

Several research firms recently commented on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.01. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.76%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.91%.

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,616,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $398,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,939 shares of company stock worth $3,720,612. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 396.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

