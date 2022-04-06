Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in the Peoples Republic of China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc properties. The company primarily operates and develops four Silver-Lead-Zinc mines at the Ying Mining Camp, Henan Province; and the Na-Bao Polymetalic Project in Qinghai Province, China. The company is growing its resource base through continuous exploration of existing projects as well as acquiring new development and exploration projects in multiple jurisdictions. Silvercorp is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE under the symbol T.SVM and SVM respectively. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Shares of SVM stock opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $639.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.87. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $6.72.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $59.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 86.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 37,978 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 128.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

