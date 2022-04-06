Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Gap Down to $51.69

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.69, but opened at $46.54. Simulations Plus shares last traded at $48.39, with a volume of 2,116 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.55 and a beta of 0.26.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 6.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 15,140 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $735,047.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $786,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,073 shares of company stock worth $2,085,827. 23.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.