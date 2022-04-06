SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Trading Down 8.8%

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) dropped 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $203.68 and last traded at $203.68. Approximately 4,882 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 249,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.28.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SITM shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.83.

Get SiTime alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.51, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.17.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total transaction of $58,682.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 21,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $3,908,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,264 shares of company stock worth $9,008,934 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SiTime by 49.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.