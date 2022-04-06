Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €119.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €119.00 ($130.77) price target by equities researchers at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SIX2. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($186.81) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, March 7th. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($178.02) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($186.81) price objective on Sixt in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($163.41) target price on Sixt in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($214.29) price target on Sixt in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €163.96 ($180.17).

Shares of ETR SIX2 opened at €133.80 ($147.03) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €138.32 and its 200 day moving average is €144.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07. Sixt has a 1-year low of €103.70 ($113.96) and a 1-year high of €170.30 ($187.14). The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.61.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

