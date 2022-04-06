Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €162.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($178.02) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SIX2. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($186.81) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($163.41) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($186.81) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($214.29) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €183.00 ($201.10) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €171.24 ($188.18).

Shares of ETR:SIX2 opened at €133.80 ($147.03) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 25.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €138.32 and its 200 day moving average price is €144.47. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €103.70 ($113.96) and a fifty-two week high of €170.30 ($187.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.61.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

